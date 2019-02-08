29 private member bills introduced in LS

As many as 29 private member bills were introduced in on Friday including one seeking steps to check 'fake news'.

Tej (SP) tabled the private member bill which sought measures against creation and distribution of in media.

Udit Raj (BJP) also introduced a bill for stringent punishment to curb atrocities against children and women, rehabilitation measures for such victims and constitution of special courts to try these cases.

Gaurav Gogoi(INC) introduced a bill seeking setting up of a Commission for Immigration Reforms to check illegal immigration and regulate immigration and related issues in the country.

These bills will lapse with the dissolution of the present on June 3. This is the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha and would conclude on February 13.

