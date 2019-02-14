Nurses can play important role in promoting 'Swachh Bharat': Meenakshi Lekhi

-
Nurses can play an important role in promoting 'Swachh Bharat', Lok Sabha member Meenakshi Lekhi said Thursday.
She was speaking at the 63rd Lamp Lighting Ceremony held at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here.
The ceremony formally declares entry of students, who have passed out from the School of Nursing at the hospital into the nursing profession, a senior official said.
"Nursing students should remember that personal hygiene and hygiene in the area of work space is as important as taking care of patients," she said.
Nurses can play an important role in promoting 'Swachh Bharat'.
"Most important is to use knowledge with wisdom, as knowledge alone can be harmful," she said.
This year 37 students have graduated and 40 students have joined this year, the official said.
On the occasion Lekhi, New Delhi MP, also distributed prizes to meritorious students.
Dr D S Rana , Chairman (Board of Management), at the hospital said, "Nursing profession is not only one of the noblest profession, but also a back bone of healthcare industry.
