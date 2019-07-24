Trump calls congresswoman Rashida Tlaib "crazed lunatic"

US President Donald Trump has stepped up his attack on the four non-white Democratic Congresswomen, calling one of them a "vicious" and a "crazed lunatic".

Trump started a war of words with Michigan Democrat Representative Rashida Tlaib after calling for her and other three Congresswomen to "go back" to their home countries.

During a rally last week in North Carolina, the President defended his remarks against Democratic lawmakers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Tlaib, accusing them of hating the country.

"There's no way she stands for the values of the people of Michigan...She's vicious. She's like a crazed lunatic,"" Trump said of Tlaib, within the first few minutes of his speech at Turning Point USA's Teen Student Action Summit here.

Trump's slams on Tlaib drew loud cheers from the crowd of high school students in a Marriott hotel ballroom in downtown Washington, the NBC reported.

"I believe they hate our country," Trump said, referring to three of Tlaib's Democratic colleagues who together have been dubbed "the squad".

"This is representing us? This is not what we want representing us, I don't think, and I think it's why we're going to have a tremendous victory in 2020. These people are crazy," Trump was quoted as saying in the report.

Trump claimed that Ocasio-Cortez called the United States "garbage" and argued that it was worse than referring to some of his supporters as "deplorable", the report said.

"She said 'garbage'. That's worse than 'deplorable'.

"Remember deplorable?", he said, referring to comments Hillary Clinton made about some Trump supporters during her 2016 US Presidential campaign.

Trump in his North Carolina rally went on a riff attacking Omar and the crowd began chanting, Send her back! Send her back!



Omar was born in Somalia and came to the US as a child refugee.

