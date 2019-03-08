JUST IN
Trump campaign chief Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison

AFP  |  Alexandria (US) 

US President Donald Trump's former campaign chief Paul Manafort was sentenced to 47 months in prison Thursday for tax crimes and bank fraud.

It was the stiffest sentence yet given to an associate of the president in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling -- but significantly lighter than many expected for the 69-year-old political consultant.

First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 05:45 IST

