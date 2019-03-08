Trump campaign chief Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison

-
ALSO READ
Lawyers for former Trump campaign chief argue for leniency
Trump's ex-campaign manager Manafort doesn't deserve leniency: Counsel
Facing prison, Manafort asks for leniency in Mueller case
Russia probe: Manafort lied after pleading guilty
Trump ex-aide Manafort lied to prosecutors, judge rules
-
US President Donald Trump's former campaign chief Paul Manafort was sentenced to 47 months in prison Thursday for tax crimes and bank fraud.
It was the stiffest sentence yet given to an associate of the president in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling -- but significantly lighter than many expected for the 69-year-old political consultant.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU