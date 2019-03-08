Ultra-conservative cleric appointed head of Iran's judiciary

Iran's Ayatollah on Thursday appointed ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi, a one-time presidential hopeful, as of the judiciary, the leader's website said.

Former Raisi, who currently heads the holy shrine of Imam Reza, was the leading rival to at Iran's 2017 election and has close ties to the

Khamenei said in a statement that he appointed Raisi to bring about a "transformation (in the judiciary) in line with (its) needs, advancements and challenges" on the 40th year of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

"For carrying out this crucial act, I have chosen you who have a long track record in different levels of the judiciary and are in touch with its nuances," he said in the statement.

He called on Raisi to be "with the people, the revolution and against corruption" in his new role. Raisi takes over from who was in December appointed of the powerful

Raisi is a mainstay of the conservative establishment, having served as attorney general, of state broadcaster IRIB and in the for Clerics.

He bears the title of Hojjat al-Islam, which is a rank under Ayatollah in the Shiite hierarchy.

Raisi became deputy at the during the 1980-88 Iran- war.

Human rights organisations, opposition members and dissidents have accused the tribunal of overseeing the execution of political prisoners without due legal process during his tenure.

He was chosen by Khamenei in 2016 to Shrine and lead its huge business conglomerate, Astan Qods Razavi, with interests in everything from IT and banking to construction and agriculture.

During his 2017 campaign, Raisi took a tough line on Rouhani's "weak efforts" in negotiating the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that brought the Islamic republic sanctions relief in exchange for limiting its nuclear programme.

US last year withdrew from the pact and reimposed sanctions on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)