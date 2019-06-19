JUST IN
Business Standard

Trump kicks off 2020 reelection campaign with Florida rally

AFP  |  Orlando 

President Donald Trump launched his 2020 reelection campaign Tuesday with a rally in front of about 20,000 supporters packed into a Florida arena, chanting "USA, USA!" The crowd in Orlando erupted with cheers as Trump entered.

Even if dismal early poll numbers show he faces a difficult reelection, Trump goes into the fight buoyed by a strong economy and confidence in the fierce loyalty of his right-wing base.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 06:00 IST

