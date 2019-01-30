After SC deadline, govt moves to appoint chief of Lokpal, other members

The government has decided to call for applications from eligible candidates for the post of and members of anti- Lokpal, officials said Wednesday.

A process in this regard has been initiated and an advertisement calling the applications from the eligible candidates is likely to be issued soon, they said.

The matter related to the appointment of was discussed during a meeting of eight-member search committee, headed by former Ranjana Prakash Desai, Tuesday.

"The (search) Committee decided to call for applications/nominations from eligible persons to be considered for position of and members of through an advertisement at the earliest," a statement issued Wednesday by the said.

The committee will meet again within a fortnight to carry on further deliberations, it said.

Tuesday's meeting was held days after the had set a February-end deadline for the to send a panel of names who could be considered for the appointment as and members of by selection committee.

The apex court had on January 17 asked the to complete its deliberations and recommend a panel of names of candidates, who could be considered for the and members of the Lokpal, by the end of February.

The Lokpal Act, which envisages establishment of the anti-graft body Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to look into cases of against certain categories of public servants, was passed in 2013.

The search committee, formed in September last year despite concerns raised by the Congress, has former of Arundhati Bhattacharya, A Surya Prakash and (ISRO) A S as members.

Besides them, former Sakha Ram Singh Yadav; former Shabbirhusein S Khandwawala; retired of Rajasthan cadre Lalit K Panwar; and are the other members of the panel.

The Lokpal selection committee headed by the has as its members the Lok Sabha speaker, of the opposition in the lower house, the of or a of the apex court nominated by him, and an eminent jurist who could be nominated by the or any other member.

Upon the recommendations of the selection committee, had nominated Mukul Rohatgi, former of as 'eminent jurist' member of the panel against the vacancy arising following the death of P P Rao.

