Trump says may talk with Kim, without meeting

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he could soon talk with North Korea's strongman leader Kim Jong Un even if they don't meet.
The US president is headed to South Korea following this week's G20 summit in Japan.
"I'll be meeting with a lot of other people. Not him," Trump told reporters at the White House.
"I may be speaking to him in a different form.
