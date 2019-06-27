JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » International » News

TikTok video of push-ups on police vehicle, inquiry ordered

India welcomes ASEAN's outlook on Indo-Pacific
Business Standard

Trump says may talk with Kim, without meeting

AFP  |  Washington 

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he could soon talk with North Korea's strongman leader Kim Jong Un even if they don't meet.

The US president is headed to South Korea following this week's G20 summit in Japan.

"I'll be meeting with a lot of other people. Not him," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I may be speaking to him in a different form.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 00:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU