JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

CBI charge sheets journalist in Ponzi scam

Atishi says BJP distributed pamphlets with 'obscene' remarks against her, saffron party denies
Business Standard

Federer saves two match points to beat Monfils in Madrid

AFP  |  Madrid 

Roger Federer saved two match points to defeat France's Gael Monfils 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3) on Thursday to reach the Madrid Open quarter-finals.

Federer trailed 4-2 in the deciding set before levelling at 4-4.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner then saved match points in the 12th game before sweeping through the tiebreaker to record his 1,200th career win.

Federer, playing his first clay court tournament in three years, will face Austrian fifth seed and recent Barcelona champion Dominic Thiem on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 23:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU