Federer saves two match points to beat Monfils in Madrid

saved two match points to defeat France's Gael Monfils 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3) on Thursday to reach quarter-finals.

Federer trailed 4-2 in the deciding set before levelling at 4-4.

The 20-time winner then saved match points in the 12th game before sweeping through the tiebreaker to record his 1,200th career win.

Federer, playing his first clay court tournament in three years, will face Austrian fifth seed and recent champion on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)