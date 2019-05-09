Coca-Cola spent 8 mn euros to influence research in France: report

US paid more than eight million euros in to health professionals and researchers in a bid to influence research, according to an investigation by French newspaper published on Thursday.

The newspaper said the aim of the funds was to have research published that would divert attention away from the detrimental effect of sugary on health.

Le Monde, in its front page story, said paid more than "eight million euros (USD 9 million) to experts, various medical organisations and also sporting and event organisations."



It said in France, as elsewhere, the financing fell under communication or sponsorship and not as authentic scientific work.

has been under a similar spotlight before, after in 2015 reported that the company gave financial backing to scientists who argued that having more exercise is more important to avoiding obesity than cutting calories.

In the outcry that followed that report, the firm promised to improve transparency and publish the names of experts and activities it finances in the

It did the same for in 2016 following pressure from the NGO Foodwatch and it is this data that has been intensely analysed by

said that as in the US, the company's financing is aimed at "making people forget the risks that come with consuming its drinks".

In a separate report, the Journal of Public Health Policy said Coca-Cola added multiple clauses to ensuring the research it funds produces the desired result.

These include preventing results that displease the company being published by reserving the right to break contracts without giving a reason.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)