Trump says will decide on new tariffs on China after G20

US President Donald Trump said that he would wait until after a G20 meeting in Japan at the end of the month before deciding whether to impose new tariffs on China.
"I will make that decision over the next two weeks, probably right after the G20," Trump told reporters in northern France, adding that he would hold talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the summit on June 28-29.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU