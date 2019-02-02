Trump suspends arms treaty to focus on China, Russia threats

The is pulling the plug on a decades-old nuclear arms treaty with Russia, lifting what it sees as unreasonable constraints on competing with a resurgent and a more assertive

The move announced Friday sets the stage for delicate talks with US allies over potential new American missile deployments.

In explaining his decision, which he had foreshadowed months ago, accused of violating the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty with "impunity" by deploying banned missiles. denies it is in violation and has accused Washington of resisting its efforts to resolve the dispute.

Democrats in and some arms control advocates criticized Trump's decision as opening the door to an arms race.

"The US threat to terminate the treaty will not bring back into compliance and could unleash a dangerous and costly new missile competition between the and in and beyond," the private said.

It argued that Washington had not exhausted options for drawing Russia back into compliance.

Trump said in a statement that the US will "move forward" with developing its own military response options to Russia's banned deployment of cruise missiles that could target

"We cannot be the only country in the world unilaterally bound by this treaty, or any other," Trump said. Other officials said the treaty could still be saved if Russia reverses course and returns to compliance, but that window of opportunity will close in six months when the American withdrawal is due to take effect.

The Trump decision reflects his administration's view that the arms treaty was an unacceptable obstacle to more forcefully confronting not only Russia but also

has grown mightily since the treaty was signed, and the pact has prevented the US from deploying weapons to counter some of those being developed in

Leaving the INF pact, however, risks aggravating relations with European allies, who share the administration's view that Russia is violating the treaty but who have not endorsed a US withdrawal.

Mike Pompeo, speaking to reporters after Trump's statement, said Russia will be formally notified on Saturday that the US is withdrawing from the treaty, effective in six months. In the meantime, starting Saturday, the US will suspend its obligations under the treaty.

Pompeo said that if, in the coming six months, Russia accepts U.S. demands that it verifiably destroy the cruise missiles that Washington claims are a violation, then the treaty can be saved. If it does not, "the treaty terminates," he said.

Administration officials have dismissed concerns that the treaty's demise could trigger a race to develop and deploy more intermediate-range missiles.

US officials have emphasised their fear that China, which is not party to the treaty, is gaining a significant military advantage in by deploying large numbers of missiles with ranges beyond the treaty's limit.

Whether the US will now respond by deploying INF noncompliant missiles in is unclear. In any case, it seems unlikely would agree to any negotiated limits on its weaponry.

Russia accused the US of unilaterally seeking to neuter the treaty. "I 'congratulate' the whole world; the has taken another step toward its destruction today," said Konstantin Kosachev, in Russia's upper house of parliament.

INF was the first arms control measure to ban an entire class of weapons: ground-launched cruise missiles with a range between 500 kilometers (310 miles) and 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles).

At the time, in the late stages of the Cold War, the U.S. and its allies were mainly concerned by the perceived threat of Russian medium-range nuclear missiles that were targeted at The U.S. deployed similar missiles in response, in the 1980s, leading to negotiations that produced the INF treaty.

Rep Adam Smith, a Washington state Democrat and new of the House Armed Services Committee, blasted Trump for raising the risk of nuclear war.

"The administration's ideological aversion to arms control as a tool for advancing national security is endangering our safety, as well as that of our allies and partners," Smith said.

