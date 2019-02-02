JUST IN
IIT student dies after falling from campus building

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A 22-year-old student of IIT Hyderabad died Friday after allegedly falling from the seventh floor of a building on the campus, police said Friday.

According to Sangareddy rural police, the deceased was identified as M Anirudhya, a resident of Bowenpally in Secunderabad.

The police said they have not ruled out the possibility of suicide.

"We are verifying some emails sent by the deceased to one of his friends," a police official said.

He was a fourth year student in mechanical and aerospace engineering here.

