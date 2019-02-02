IIT student dies after falling from campus building

-
ALSO READ
FIR against 4 IIT professors for 'harassing' Dalit faculty member
IIT Hyderabad to launch B-Tech in Artificial Intelligence
In a first, IIT Hyderabad to launch B.Tech. in Artificial Intelligence
PuREnergy set to launch affordable lithium batteries in India
IIT Hyderabad launches India's first B.Tech course in AI
-
A 22-year-old student of IIT Hyderabad died Friday after allegedly falling from the seventh floor of a building on the campus, police said Friday.
According to Sangareddy rural police, the deceased was identified as M Anirudhya, a resident of Bowenpally in Secunderabad.
The police said they have not ruled out the possibility of suicide.
"We are verifying some emails sent by the deceased to one of his friends," a police official said.
He was a fourth year student in mechanical and aerospace engineering here.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU