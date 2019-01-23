U.S. rejects offer from China for preparatory trade talks - FT

(Reuters) - The has rejected an offer from for preparatory trade talks this week ahead of high-level negotiations scheduled for next week, reported on Tuesday, citing people briefed on the talks.

The proposed trip by Chinese and was offered to pave the way for talks between Chinese and top U.S. officials set for Jan. 30-31.

U.S. stocks extended losses and the dollar weakened against the Japanese yen after the FT report on concern the trade war between the world's two biggest economies will continue and ultimately harm the global economy.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)