Trump to speak on govt shutdown at 1830 GMT: WH

-
ALSO READ
Trump-backed measure to end shutdown fails in US Senate
Trump offers 'compromise' to end government shutdown
Two Indian-American lawmakers asks Trump to end government shutdown
'Great support from all sides': Trump reiterates on border wall plan
Trump pushes for wall yet again, despite government shutdown
-
US President Donald Trump will deliver a statement Friday on the government shutdown which has seen hundreds of thousands of federal workers go unpaid for five weeks, the White House announced.
"The President will make remarks regarding the shutdown in the Rose Garden today at 1:30 pm (1830 GMT)," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU