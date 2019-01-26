JUST IN
Business Standard

Trump to speak on govt shutdown at 1830 GMT: WH

AFP  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump will deliver a statement Friday on the government shutdown which has seen hundreds of thousands of federal workers go unpaid for five weeks, the White House announced.

"The President will make remarks regarding the shutdown in the Rose Garden today at 1:30 pm (1830 GMT)," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders tweeted.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 00:25 IST

