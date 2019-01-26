Assam CM hails Centre's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Bhupen Hazarika

Chief Minister Sarbananda on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to confer the Bharat Ratna posthumously on Bhupen

In a statement issued here, thanked for conferring the highest civilian award of the country on the legendary from Assam, honouring the long-pending demand of the people of the state and the north-east.

"Dr Hazarika, with his message of humanity, was not only a great son of Assam, but of as a unifier of people of all languages and creed through his contributions to the field of art and culture of the country. He is an inspiration for the new generation to go forward with his message of peace, harmony and brotherhood," said, paying rich tributes to the Dadasaheb Phalke awardee.

"Bharat Ratna for the Bard of Brahmaputra is a great honour for and its glorious culture. A proud moment for all of us. Congratulations to all," he added.

Finance minister and also expressed happiness over the decision to confer Bharat Ratna on

"It is a matter of great pride and delight that Bhupen is being posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna. My gratitude to We are elated," Sarma said.

Dass said, "This is an extremely good for everyone in Assam on the eve of and a proud moment for every Assamese.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)