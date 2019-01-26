Severe traffic near Mayur Vihar flyover; irate commuters take to Twitter

Commuters faced heavy traffic congestion due to inauguration of a three-lane flyover on Link Road near Phase-I which saw the presence of and his deputy on Friday.

Several commuters took to to express their displeasure. "Too much jam at flyover", a commuter posted on Passengers complained there was excessive traffic congestion between and

Many commuters said they were stuck in jams in and its extension for close to two hours. "Once again there is chaos at the Mayur Vihar Phase I red light. Cars have blocked the intersection, no movement at all," another commuter tweeted.

The three-lane flyover was inaugurated by It is expected to ease traffic on the Link Road stretch and facilitate signal-free movement in the area.

