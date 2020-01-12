JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Firms in China remain cautious despite progress in US trade deal
Business Standard

Donald Trump warns Iran not to kill protesters, door still open to talks

Trump's salvo came as Iran's Islamic regime faced a challenge from angry street protests, having come to the brink of war with the US with a series of tit-for-tat confrontations

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Iran protests, us iran tensions
Demonstrators hold placards and flags while attending a protest to oppose the threat of war with Iran. Photo: Reuters

Donald Trump warned Iran Sunday against killing protesters who have risen up over the regime's downing of a civilian airliner as his defense secretary left the door open to talks with Tehran without preconditions.

Trump's salvo came as Iran's Islamic regime faced a challenge from angry street protests, having come to the brink of war with the US with a series of tit-for-tat confrontations.

"To the leaders of Iran - DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS," Trump tweeted, warning the world and "more importantly, the USA is watching."

In an interview with CBS's "Face the Nation" just before the tweet, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Trump was stilling willing to hold talks with Iran's leaders.

"We're willing to sit down and discuss without precondition a new way forward, a series of steps by which Iran becomes a more normal country," Esper said.
First Published: Sun, January 12 2020. 20:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU