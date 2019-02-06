Turmoil in Manjhi HAM, national spokesman and state prez

-
Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhis Hindustani Awam Morcha plunged into turmoil on Wednesday when its state president Vrishan Patel and national spokesman Danish Rizwan resigned from the party launching vitriolic attacks against each other.
Minutes after Rizwan tendered his resignation and shared its copies on the social media, accusing Patel of misusing party funds, the state president announced he too was quitting HAM as he was upset with Manjhi criticizing dharna by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as it was against Mahagathbandhan line, and his failure to take action against the national spokesman, who was hobnobbing with the NDA.
Rizwans resignation came three days after he had termed Rahul Gandhis Patna rally, wherein Manjhi had taken part, as a flop and urged the HAM leader to reconsider alliance with the Congress claiming that poor turnout and mismanagement reflected poorly on the state of affairs in that party.
Manjhi, who has so far not commented on the latest developments inside his party, had expressed disapproval of the views expressed by Rizwan and similar comments by another HAM spokesman Vijay Yadav and said I would inquire and if my party workers have indeed made such a statement they may have to face disciplinary action.
Patel had also come out with strong criticisms of Rizwans utterances on Gandhis rally and demanded action against him.
In his resignation letter, addressed to Manjhi, Rizwan made no mention of the Congress rally episode but said I consider HAM as my home and cannot remain a mute spectator to the state president eating it up like termites.
Vrishan Patel, who was voting in favor of Nitish Kumar while loyalists like myself stood beside you, is swindling party funds, Rizwan alleged referring to the crisis of 2015 when both Manjhi and Patel were in JD(U).
Manjhi had to step down as Chief Minister to pave the way for return of Kumar.
Patel, however, rubbished the allegations of Rizwan claiming he has resigned anticipating that axe may fall on him as Manjhi has taken a serious view of his indiscipline. He has also issued statements indicating that he was ready to join the NDA at its rally on March 03 which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address.
Rizwan scoffed in response saying Patel must have learnt about my decision to join NDA in his dreams.
Patel added I, however, feel Manjhi has not been quick and firm in cracking down on those involved in anti-party activities. His unwanted criticism of Mamata Banerjee also goes against the line taken by Mahagathbandha. I have therefore resigned.
Manjhi had on Tuesday said Banerjees dharna was unbecoming of a Chief Minister though he had added that he did not disagree with the TMC chiefs contention that the CBI was being misused to settle political scores.
