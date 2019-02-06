Turmoil in Manjhi HAM, national spokesman and state prez

Former Jitan Ram Manjhis plunged into turmoil on Wednesday when its state and national spokesman Danish resigned from the party launching vitriolic attacks against each other.

Minutes after tendered his resignation and shared its copies on the social media, accusing Patel of misusing party funds, the state announced he too was quitting HAM as he was upset with Manjhi criticizing dharna by West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, as it was against Mahagathbandhan line, and his failure to take action against the national spokesman, who was hobnobbing with the NDA.

Rizwans resignation came three days after he had termed rally, wherein Manjhi had taken part, as a flop and urged the to reconsider alliance with the claiming that poor turnout and mismanagement reflected poorly on the state of affairs in that party.

Manjhi, who has so far not commented on the latest developments inside his party, had expressed disapproval of the views expressed by and similar comments by another and said I would inquire and if my party workers have indeed made such a statement they may have to face disciplinary action.

Patel had also come out with strong criticisms of Rizwans utterances on Gandhis rally and demanded action against him.

In his resignation letter, addressed to Manjhi, Rizwan made no mention of the rally episode but said I consider HAM as my home and cannot remain a mute spectator to the state eating it up like termites.

Vrishan Patel, who was voting in favor of Nitish Kumar while loyalists like myself stood beside you, is swindling party funds, Rizwan alleged referring to the crisis of 2015 when both Manjhi and Patel were in JD(U).

Manjhi had to step down as to pave the way for return of Kumar.

Patel, however, rubbished the allegations of Rizwan claiming he has resigned anticipating that axe may fall on him as Manjhi has taken a serious view of his indiscipline. He has also issued statements indicating that he was ready to join the NDA at its rally on March 03 which is likely to address.

Rizwan scoffed in response saying Patel must have learnt about my decision to join NDA in his dreams.

Patel added I, however, feel Manjhi has not been quick and firm in cracking down on those involved in anti-party activities. His unwanted criticism of also goes against the line taken by Mahagathbandha. I have therefore resigned.

Manjhi had on Tuesday said Banerjees dharna was unbecoming of a Chief Minister though he had added that he did not disagree with the TMC chiefs contention that the CBI was being misused to settle political scores.

