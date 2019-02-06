/ -- Under the terms of the agreement, will be responsible to manufacture and supply Ryaltris, while Grandpharma will be responsible for regulatory filing and commercialization of Ryaltris in will receive an upfront payment, regulatory filing, regulatory approval and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties from Grandpharma for Ryaltris Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark), a research-led global integrated company, today announced that its Swiss subsidiary, Glenmark Specialty S.A., has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with (Grandpharma) for commercializing its novel nasal spray Ryaltris in

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451507/PRNE_Glenmark_Logo.jpg )



The agreement with Grandpharma is Glenmark's third regional licensing deal for Ryaltris. Glenmark has already signed licensing deals for commercializing Ryaltris in Australia, and

Ryaltris [olopatadine hydrochloride (665 mcg) and mometasone furoate (25 mcg)], developed by Glenmark, is a novel, investigational, fixed-dose combination nasal spray of an anti-histamine and a steroid, indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with (SAR) in patients over 12 years of age.

Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will be responsible to manufacture and supply Ryaltris, while Grandpharma will be responsible for regulatory filing and commercialization of Ryaltris in Glenmark will receive an upfront payment, regulatory filing, regulatory approval and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties from Grandpharma for Ryaltris.

"We are happy to with Grandpharma in China as its product portfolio complements well with Ryaltris and this partnership gives us an opportunity to tap into one of the largest markets in the world. This step is aligned with our vision to make Ryaltris the first global brand of Glenmark through launches in multiple markets across the globe," said Glenn Saldanha, of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

In May 2018, Glenmark filed a New Drug Application (NDA) for Ryaltris with the (US FDA), which is currently under review with the regulator.

Glenmark plans to commercialize Ryaltris in various markets globally. The company will continue to explore commercial partnerships for Ryaltris in markets where it doesn't have direct presence.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals



(GPL) is a research-driven, global, organization. It is ranked among the top 75 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2018). Glenmark is a in the discovery of new molecules both NCEs (new chemical entity) and NBEs (new biological entity). Glenmark has several molecules in various stages of clinical development and is focused in the areas of oncology, dermatology and respiratory.

The company has a significant presence in the branded generics markets across emerging economies including Glenmark has 16 across five countries and has six R&D centers. The Generics business of Glenmark services the requirements of the US and Western European markets. The business sells its products in over 80 countries, including the US, various countries in the EU, and

About Grandpharma (China) Co. Ltd.

(Grandpharma) is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling of (formulations & APIs) and medical devices in the People's Republic of China. Grandpharma was founded in 1939 and became a principal subsidiary of in 2008, a public company listed in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)