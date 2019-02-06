Keep constant vigil on encroachments in Azadpur: NGT to NDMC

The Wednesday directed the North Municipal Corporation to keep a constant vigil on the encroachments in Azadpur here and seek the help of police in removing squatters.

A bench headed by Justice said removal of unauthorised occupants on the road was a continuous exercise and asked the police to render due assistance to the corporation as and when needed.

Puja Kalra, appearing for the corporation told the bench, also comprising expert member S S Gabrayal, that they have already removed the encroachments as alleged in the plea by city residents and

During the hearing, the Committee (DPCC) told the NGT that they have installed air quality monitoring station at Azadpur.

Noting the submissions, the tribunal disposed of the plea which had sought removal of encroachments from Azadpur area here, saying these were causing traffic congestion.

The plea, filed through Rahul Khurana, had claimed that the issue raised by the applicants was dealt by the Public of the which directed (Civil Lines Zone), Municipal Corporation to remove encroachments on a regular basis.

"Vide the same order it was also directed SHO of Adarsh Nagar not to allow any unauthorised vendor once the area is cleared by the civic agency. It is pertinent to mention herein that the observed that the issue of encroachment at Azadpur is a very chronic matter that needs to be resolved and advised to approach the tribunal for getting corrective orders to resolve the grievance," the plea had said.

The plea had also sought directions to the Delhi Committee to install ambient air quality monitoring station in the area.

