HC junks frivolous PIL seeking intra-party polls supervised by ECI

The High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL seeking directions to the (EC) to conduct and supervise the internal polls of regional and national political parties, saying it was a "frivolous" plea.

"Don't come with such frivolous petitions," a bench of and Justice V K Rao said to the petitioner who runs an NGO in

The plea for holding intra-party elections was filed by who claims to run an NGO -- -- based in South Delhi's Kalkaji area.

In his petition, filed through Setu Sharma, Kumar has referred to various regional political parties where one family has dominated the leadership for years and said that such practices "breed nepotism and corruption".

The bench, however, declined to entertain the plea, saying "how can you ask EC to control intra-party elections" and dismissed the petition.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)