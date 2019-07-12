TVS Motor launches ethanol-powered bike Apache RTR 200 at Rs 1.2 lakh

-
ALSO READ
TVS launches 4 new products in Bangladesh
TVS Motor January sales up 4% to 2,82,630 units
TVS Motor sales dip marginally in May, exports put up a good show
TVS Motor March quarter net slides 19% to Rs 134 cr on higher tax rate
Zooming ahead on scooters: How TVS Motor beat the industry slump
-
TVS Motor Company Friday launched ethanol-powered bike TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100, priced at Rs 1.2 lakh.
The company said the new model would be available for sale in sugarcane-producing Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, to begin with.
Currently, there are no ethanol fuelling stations in the country. But, speaking at the launch event here, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said his ministry will ask the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to open ethanol pumps in the country.
TVS Apache is the flagship brand of TVS Motor Company with sales of over 3.5 million units across the globe.
"Today, the two-wheeler industry is looking at green and sustainable future mobility solutions spanning across electric, hybrid and alternate fuels. The company believes that ethanol-based products are an important option for our customers," TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan told reporters here.
This is due to the easy compatibility in transition to ethanol and its sustained positive impact on the environment without compromising on performance and total cost of ownership, he added.
Ethanol is domestically produced from renewable plant sources. It is non-toxic, biodegradable, as well as safe to handle, store and transport.
An oxygenated fuel that contains 35 per cent oxygen, ethanol reduces nitrogen oxide emissions from combustion. It also helps reduce carbon monoxide emissions, particulate matter and sulphur-di-oxide.
The minister also emphasised on using butane as aviation fuel.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU