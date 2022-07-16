TVS Motor's board to consider fund raising proposal this month

-
-
TVS Motor Company on Friday said its board will meet later this month to consider raising funds through debentures.
The company's board will consider and approve fund raising through issue of non-convertible redeemable debentures on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches/ series, it said in a regulatory filing.
Details about the amount that it plans to raise through the issuance of debentures were not disclosed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
