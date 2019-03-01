JUST IN
Business Standard

Amit Shah to launch nationwide bike rally of BJP in MP on Saturday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP President Amit Shah will launch a nationwide mega bike rally in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to be held later this year.

The party said in a statement on Friday that over one crore of its workers will reach out to people across the country and share the "achievements" of the Narendra Modi government with them.

Shah will launch the exercise from Umaria in Madhya Pradesh during his one-day tour of the state on Saturday.

The rally will be carried out in more than 3,500 locations in states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala, the party said.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 22:05 IST

