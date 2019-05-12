Twin blasts near CRPF camp site in Odisha

-
Two back-to-back explosions were triggered allegedly by the Maoists near a proposed camp site of the CRPF in Odisha's Kalahandi district, a senior police officer said.
No one was injured and no property damaged in the twin blasts, Kalahandi Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar said.
According to the SP, the first explosion was reported from an isolated place, around 200m from the CRPF's proposed camp site at Trilochanpur, while the second occurred near Ambaguda Chowk, a few metres away, when the jawans were escorting a bomb squad to the first site.
The police, along with the CRPF jawans, have launched an intensive combing operation and patrolling in the area following the blasts, he said.
Trilochanpur in Kalahandi is a part of the state's Maoist corridor.
