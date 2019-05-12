BJP to scrap Article 370 if voted back to power: Shah

BJP Sunday said the 370 that gives special powers to will be scrapped if is elected as again.

Targeting the on the issue of national security, he said the Manmohan Singh-led government did nothing when beheaded five Indian soldiers but under Modi rule air strikes were carried out in Balakot.

Addressing a rally at Chogan Maidan in Himachal Pradesh's district, Shah pointed out that said instead of air strikes, "we should talk to militants".

"If will fire a bullet, we will reply with shell," the said.

He addressed two rallies in on Sunday. Shah was campaigning in support of Kangra BJP candidate and Hamirpur sitting

Citing former chief Omar Abdullah's comment that there should be another for the state, Shah said, "All this indicated their mindset but if the BJP comes to power again and Modi becomes prime minister, 370 will be removed for sure."



Targeting Pitroda further, the said, "If you ask a question regarding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the Congress says 'hua to hua'. If you ask a question regarding the 26/11 attacks in and migration of Kashmiri Pandits, Congress says 'hua to hua'."



He claimed that Congress Rahul Gandhi's face turned pale when the had put those behind bars who had raised "Bharat tere tukde honge, inshallah inshallah" slogan at JNU, and now he declared to amend provisions of in his party manifesto.

Shah also noted that it was for the first time that the opposition has not made corruption an issue as it has been "wiped out" during the

Counting various development works done in under the Modi government, he said, "Process is on to set up an international airport at Mandi. It will be done after comes to power again at the Centre."



While addressing another rally in Bilaspur in support of Anurag Thakur, he said, "You elect Anurag with a record margin, I will ensure making him a big "



and veteran BJP were present in the rally, whereas and former CM and Anurag Thakur's father P K Dhumal attended the Bilaspur rally.

The Congress has pitted sitting MLA Pawan Kajal against HP minister from Kangra, whereas Sri Naina Deviji MLA of the Congress is trying his luck against three-time

The is scheduled to address one more rally later in the day in Nahan in support of BJP candidate from the Shimla Lok Sabha seat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)