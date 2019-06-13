Twitter releases new trove of banned state propaganda

giant on Thursday released a new archive of state-backed propaganda from accounts it has banned based in Iran, Russia, and

The US platform said it had taken the material off its network, but would make it available to researchers and investigators studying

Tech firms have been accused of allowing political propagandists to use to hijack elections, poison and smear their opponents.

But Twitter, in a blog post by integrity Yoel Roth, said "transparency is core to our mission" and vowed to fight "misleading, deceptive, and spammy behaviour".

Thursday's release was the firm's third such archive, representing more than 30 million tweets and a terabyte of from just under 5,000 suspected accounts.

has removed 4,779 accounts it believes "are associated with -- or directly backed by -- the "



Most of these were found to be spreading stories angled to support Iranian geopolitical interests or to be fake user profiles designed to manipulate

A smaller sub-group, originating in Iran, exclusively "engaged with discussions related to Israel".

has previously targeted alleged Russian bots, and this archive contains four more accounts that the firm believes are associated with the (IRA).

This St Petersburg-based "troll factory" has been accused of working with to influence Western votes, notably US Donald Trump's election campaign.

Investigations into the Russian agency also led Twitter's security team to 33 more accounts linked to a previously known group of 764 Venezuelan fake users.

"Our further analysis suggests that they were operated by a commercial entity originating in Venezuela," the post said.

And in Spain, Twitter has taken down 130 allegedly fake accounts apparently set up to push the views of Catalan separatists.

"We believe the public and research community are better informed by transparency," Roth said.

On Friday, EU and are to brief reporters on European efforts to fight political disinformation.

