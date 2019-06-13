Traffic cops in Chhattisgarh to get air conditioned helmets

In a first, Police has decided to use indigenously developed 'air conditioned' helmets for traffic and other field officers.

"We will be using two such helmets on pilot basis. If it's trial yields desired result, we will consider to have it for all field staff, mainly those doing traffic and security duty," of Police D M told on Thursday.

himself wore the to check its efficacy.

He said a large number of police officers, about 10,000, work in high temperatures.

The helmet, which works using a battery and a chip, can be of great use to them, the top said.

said due to high temperature many fall sick or face other health related problems.

The is indigenously manufactured by an Indian

"As the boss of the state police force, I am committed to ensure welfare of fields staff. This is a step towards that direction," he said.

