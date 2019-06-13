NCP slams BJP govt for stopping water diversion to Baramati

The NCP Thursday accused the BJP- led government in Maharashtra of engaging in politics after it decided to stop diversion of water from a dam to Pune's Baramati, the bastion of party chief Sharad Pawar, and direct it to some scarcity-hit areas of the state.
Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil also accused the state government of deliberately trying to defame the previous government run by the party along with the Congress.
He asserted that the previous Congress-NCP government did not do injustice to any region and ensured equitable distribution of water to all.
"Our government did not do injustice with any region. Ajit Dada (NCP leader Ajit Pawar) was the minister of the department (water resources) concerned. He did not do any injustice to any region as is being falsely spread now...we did not commit any mistake," Patil told reporters here.
He accused the BJP-led government of taking steps with its eyes on votes in the upcoming assembly polls.
The Devendra Fadnavis-led dispensation is "concocting" stories to gain votes, the former NCP minister claimed.
The Maharashtra government has decided to stop diversion of water from Nira Deoghar dam to Pune district's Baramati and Indapur areas.
The decision of the BJP-led state government is being seen in political circles as a jolt to Pawar, who won several times from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, which is now represented by his daughter Supriya Sule.
