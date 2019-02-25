Twitter to appoint nodal officer to work with EC to address issues on real-time basis

Monday agreed to appoint a to work closely with the ahead of the after a parliamentary panel asked the messaging platform to address issues such as political and foreign influence on a real-time basis.

While Jack Dorsey, like the previous meeting, skipped appearance before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, the read out a personal letter written by Dorsey to him, after which the micro-blogging site's was allowed to represent the company at the meeting.

Sources said the panel asked to ensure that Indian elections are not undermined and influenced by foreign entities.

Thakur, they said, stressed that Twitter must work on real-time basis to address issues.

Twitter has been given 10 days time to reply in writing to questions that remained unanswered and its officials may be called again, they said adding senior officials of other such as and its affiliates and have been summoned for an appearance on March 6.

Sources, however, did not disclose the contents of Dorsey's letter.

Twitter agreed to appoint a to work with the to address any issues that arise during the elections, sources privy to the deliberations of the meeting that lasted for three-and-a-half hours said.

(Vice President - Global Public Policy) will represent as well as its group companies - and at the March 6 meeting.

VP and and (Director Public, India) will represent Facebook India, they said.

Facebook did not comment on who would attend the meeting but said it is "deeply committed to and to safeguarding our users and their rights on our family of apps".

"We deeply appreciate the opportunity to answer questions from the honourable parliamentary committee and to outline the specific steps we have taken to help ensure the safety of our users," a Facebook told

This comes amid concerns in some quarters over possible misuse of tools to influence elections.

The government has been taking a strong view of misuse of platforms and is also proposing to amend IT rules to curb fake and increase accountability of such a platform.

Over the last few weeks, Facebook, Twitter and have promised to infuse more transparency into political advertisements on their platform and announced a slew of measures as part of their election integrity efforts.

Twitter has, in the past, maintained that it is committed to remaining unbiased and that its products, as well as policies, are never based on political ideology.

The had earlier this month stated that it believes in the impartiality and does not take any actions, such as blocking of accounts, based on political views.

Twitter, which has been accused by supporters of the ruling BJP of being biased against the right-wing, had stated that "abuse and hateful conduct comes from accounts across the ideological spectrum" and it will continue to take action when rules are broken.

Explaining how trending topics on Twitter work, the US-based messaging platform had stated that the velocity or the number of tweets in a given time period and not the total number of tweets decides what is trending.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)