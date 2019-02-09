Two apprehended with foreign currencies worth Rs 92.87 lakh at IGI airport

A 67-year-old woman and a man have been apprehended at the airport for possessing foreign currencies worth over Rs 92 lakh allegedly in an illegal manner, officials said Saturday.

They said the two passengers were bound for

CISF personnel at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport detected some cash in the hand baggage of the woman identified as S R Verma (67) and then from her male companion R K Verma on Friday.

"The foreign currencies recovered is worth Rs 92,87,070 and that includes USD 29,800, Euro 70,350 and Dirham 77, 040.

"The two passengers have been handed over to customs authorities for further probe about the source of the high volume of foreign currencies," a said.

