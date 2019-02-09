Three dead, over dozen injured as bus falls into deep ditch

A private bus carrying passengers from to in fell into a deep ditch under Kotwali area here, killing three people and injuring over a dozen, police said.

The of the bus was killed on the spot while two others died on way to a hospital, they said.

The deceased were identified as (35), Ashfaq Ali (60) and (18).

kotwali in charge said, "10 of the injured were referred to the district hospital while half a dozen others admitted to a local hospital."



The accident took place near Sharda bridge, a few km away from Palia town. The bus attempted to give way to a tractor-trolley coming from the opposite direction and lost control over the vehicle.

The steering of the bus was reported to have failed following which it fell into a deep ditch.

Palia Deputy SP Pradip Yadav and kotwali in charge rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers, police said.

