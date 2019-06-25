Two boys drown in UP's Banda

Two boys Tuesday drowned in a pond at Dhausad village here while trying to save a girl, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when Atul (10) and Samir (12) were taking a bath in the pond and the girl slipped into to deep waters, ASP Bharat Kumar Pal said.

While both managed to save the girl, they themselves drowned.

The boys were later taken out from the pond and rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

Police is probing the matter.

