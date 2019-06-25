Nickel futures up 0.35 pc on spot demand

prices edged up by 0.35 per cent to Rs 888.90 per kg in futures trade Tuesday amid pick-up in demand from alloy-makers at the domestic spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, to be delivered in July was trading higher by Rs 3.10, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 888.90 per kg with a turnover of 4,467 lots.

Analysts said expansion of positions by traders tracking pick-up in demand from alloy-makers mainly supported prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)