Nickel futures up 0.35 pc on spot demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nickel prices edged up by 0.35 per cent to Rs 888.90 per kg in futures trade Tuesday amid pick-up in demand from alloy-makers at the domestic spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel to be delivered in July was trading higher by Rs 3.10, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 888.90 per kg with a turnover of 4,467 lots.

Analysts said expansion of positions by traders tracking pick-up in demand from alloy-makers mainly supported nickel prices here.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 14:00 IST

