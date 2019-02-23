Two child marriages stopped by SHE Teams

The 'SHE Teams', set up by the government to ensure protection of women, have stopped two child marriages here, police said Saturday.

While one marriage was planned to be organised Saturday, the other was to take place later this month, a police release said.

The teams, which received information on the proposed marriages, counseled the parents concerned in district (of Telangana) and stopped the marriages.

Police have been conducting an awareness campaign against child marriages, it said.

Over a period of time, owing to the success of the campaign, 51 minor girls have been rescued from getting married, the release said.

