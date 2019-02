Two minor boys were injured allegedly in a celebratory firing during a wedding function here, police said Thursday.

Nitin (12), Bhola (16) were injured at Bahupura village under station area in the district Wednesday night, SHO S M Gill said.

The injured have been admitted to hospital and a search in on for the accused, he said.

