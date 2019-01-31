JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Indefinite hunger strike by IIIT, Kalyani students

British MPs' break scrapped as Brexit clock ticks down
Business Standard

Two commit suicide by jumping before speeding train

Press Trust of India 

A man and a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a speeding train near Koderma, Government Railway Police (GRP) said Thursday.

The incident happened Wednesday when the Patna-Ranchi Jan Shatabdi Express was passing at the Gazandi Railway Station of the East-Central Railway, they said.

The deceased were identified as Neelu Devi and Sachin Paswan.

On getting information the Koderma GRP rushed to the spot and recovered the mutilated bodies and sent them for post mortem.

A case has been registered with the Koderma GRP station, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 20:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements