Two commit suicide by jumping before speeding train

A man and a woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a speeding train near Koderma, (GRP) said Thursday.

The incident happened Wednesday when the Patna-Ranchi Jan Shatabdi Express was passing at the Gazandi Railway Station of the East-Central Railway, they said.

The deceased were identified as and Sachin Paswan.

On getting information the Koderma rushed to the spot and recovered the mutilated bodies and sent them for post mortem.

A case has been registered with the Koderma station, the sources said.

