Two constables held for taking bribe in Bundi

The Anti- Bureau (ACB), Bundi, has arrested two constables posted at for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 1,000, officials said Sunday.

The accused (28), resident of district, and Subash Yadav (33) of district were arrested from on Saturday afternoon, DSP, ACB, Bundi, Tarunkant Somani said.

The two constables had demanded bribe amount from a complainant for settlement of a case against him and threatened with dire consequences, including time in jail, if the bribe was not paid, the added.

The complainant was identified as Jaimal Banjara, a local of Dei area, he said.

The two constables were caught red-handed and the bribe amount was recovered, Somani said.

Further interrogation and investigation is underway, he said.

