Two dead, 24 injured as bus overturns along Jammu-Pathankot Highway

Two persons were killed and 24 others injured Sunday when a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims from overturned along the Jammu- Highway in district of and Kashmir, police said.

The pilgrims were returning from the shrine and heading for when their vehicle hit the divider before turning turtle nearDayala check, a said.

He said rescuersimmediately swung into action and shifted the injured to district hospital

Later, 18 of them were referred to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu, he said adding two of them including a woman were declared brought dead on arrival.

He said the identity of the deceased was not immediately known.

The condition of some of the injured was stated to be "serious", the said.

