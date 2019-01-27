Uttarakhand's first tulip garden in Pithoragarh

Uttarakhand's first garden will come up over 50 hectares of forest land in district at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

The has obtained the Centre's nod for development of the garden.

To be developed by the ONGC, under its corporate social responsibility programme in over 50 hectares of forest land near hill top, the proposed garden will be the country's second after the one located in (J&K), and MLA said.

It will be even larger than the one in Srinagar, he said.

The site in Mad village near hilltop for the garden to be developed at a cost of Rs 50 crore has been selected under the state Government's '13districts, 13 new destinations' scheme, to attract more tourists to the district, Pant said.

"Weare fully assured of the support from ONGC, DharmendraPradhan hasalreadyapproved the project,said Pant, who metPradhanin last week.

The petroleum has given his nod to the programme; we hope we will be working on it soon, he said.

Tulip, the flower from Holland, blooms from mid March toMay.

The flower can be grown in every hill region as well as in plainsbut the plains cannot produce bulbs of the flower," said I A Khan, a retireddirector of

According to the of thescheme the landavailablefor the project in hill top isidealfor the growth of theflower as it is situated ata height of 1,950 metres from the seasurface and remains sunnyand cold throughout the year.

After the final shape of the project gets nod from the Union petroleum ministry we will import bulbs from Holland to be planted here said Vinay Bhargava, DFOand

According to the project officer, the possibility of tulip growth in top is brighter than that in as the height and climate conditions are more suitable in top.

Wehavestarted developing thesitewith thesanctionedamount of Rs 50 lakhfor the projectand expectingsanction of Rs 1 crore next year for the same, Bhargava said.

