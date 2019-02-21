Two dead, six missing after high-seas brawl on Taiwan fishing boat

Two crew members have been confirmed dead and six are missing after a deadly broke out on board a Taiwanese in a remote area of the

The fight broke out early Wednesday morning when the of the Wen Peng attacked two of his crew, according to officials.

"A fight broke out when the hacked two of his crew to death in a disciplinary action dispute," the fisheries department said in a statement Thursday, adding that 11 crew members were forced to jump overboard during the

The together with five other crew members managed to barricade themselves in a cabin and escaped hours later by jumping off the ship, which was 1,500 nautical miles northeast of They were rescued by vessels nearby.

A total of 12 including the captain, are now onboard two Taiwanese fishing vessels and an Australian container ship which answered the distress call.

Six crew members who were forced into the waters during the are still unaccounted for.

The standoff continued Thursday with the fisheries department saying four foreign seamen are still on board, including the and "three other injured foreign crew members".

A rescue ship has been dispatched but officials warned it would take 13 days to arrive.

has one of the world's biggest tuna fishing fleets in the world but a poor record in its treatment of migrant workers, according to a 2016 report by the environmental group

There are an estimated 160,000 migrant workers working on board Taiwanese fishing vessels, mostly from the and

