Two die after falling off train in UP's Pratapgarh

Two persons died after falling off a moving train near Jagesar Ganj railway station on the Lucknow- rail route, a GRP said Wednesday.

The deceased, Arshdeep Singh (26) and Gagandeep Kaur (25), were part of a group of devotees returning to on ( to Jammu Tawi) after visiting Sahib, (GRP) said.

Both, Singh and Kaur, were in the and were standing at the door of their compartment when they fell off near Jagesar railway station and suffered serious injuries, he added.

They were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the said.

