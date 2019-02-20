Scott Z Burns hired to pen new script for 'Bond 25'

MGM studio has hired to pen an altogether new script for the latest installment of franchise.

The release of the film, to be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was recently pushed back by two months.

The film, which was earlier set to release on February 14, 2020, will now open on April 8, 2020.

According to the Playlist, Burns, best known for writing "Bourne Ultimatum", has been roped in by the studio to rewrite the screenplay for the Daniel Craig-starrer

and have already drafted a version of the script but it is being reported that the studio is unhappy with their story.

The was previously set to be directed by with a release date of November 8, 2019.

After Boyle dropped out of the project over "creative differences", the film's release date was moved to February 14, 2020.

The yet-untitled will mark Daniel Craig's fifth and possibly the last outing as the famed British

Ralph Fiennes, and will also reprise their roles in the new film.

French star Lea Seydoux, who played in Sam Mendes' "Spectre", is also returning.

