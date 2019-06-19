JUST IN
Two die of fever in Coimbatore, Mettupalayam

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

A 21-year-old woman has died of suspected brain fever here, while a migrant worker succumbed to a mystery fever near here, sources said Wednesday.

Ramya, an IT professional, had been suffering from the fever for the last few days and admitted to a private hospital.

As there was no improvement in her condition, she was admitted to the government hospital on June 15 and doctors suspected the brain fever as the reason for the illness.

They provided treatment, but she died Tuesday night, the sources said.

When contacted, a senior health department official said this could be an isolated case.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old migrant worker from Bihar died of a mysterious fever in the nearby government hospital, Mettupalayam, early Wednesday.

Umesh had been suffering from fever for the last three days and undergoing treatment.

However, the fever continued and he died without responding to treatment, sources from the hospital said.

