Two engineers killed in landslide in J&K

Two engineers of a private company engaged in construction of 1,000-MW Pakal hydroelectric project were killed in a landslide in and Kashmir's district, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as and Vijay Gupta, residents of and Kathua respectively, they said.

The landslide occurred on Friday evening near Ikhala-Bhandarkot in tehsil -- 45 kilometers from town, the officials said.

The bodies of the engineers, who were working with Jaypee Group, were recovered from the spot, eight kilometers from the late on Friday night, they said.

"They were part of a team working to restore the road link to the residential quarters. After having lunch, they returned to the site and were hit by boulders which rolled down from the hillock along with mud, trapping them," a said.

He said a rescue operation was launched after a shepherd alerted them.

A said the bodies were brought to the district hospital in on Saturday morning and later handed over to their families after completion of legal formalities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)