Two get 10 yrs rigorous imprisonment for running FICN racket in Karnataka

A special NIA court in has sentenced two people to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for running a fake Indian currency note (FICN) racket in and nearby locations, a said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each on Mohammed Mahaboob Baig, a resident of district in Karnataka, and from the same district.

The two were intercepted and arrested in April last year by the Directorate of (DRI) from the Visakhapatnam railway station with FICN of face value at Rs 10.20 lakh.

The two have been sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment, the (NIA) said, adding that they have been charged under sections 489 (tampering with property mark with intent to cause injury) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The NIA had filed its own case against the two based on the DRI's complaint, he said.

"It was found that the accused, along with their associates, hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating FICN in India," an NIA said.

"Investigation has also revealed that the two and their associates in Bengaluru and Malda (West Bengal) were active in trafficking huge quantities of FICN since 2015 and had visited Malda on many occasions and received the FICN from their associates based there," he said.

Probe found that the FICN was procured from via the international border between the two countries in and was being circulated in and other parts of the country, the said.

