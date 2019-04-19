Cannabis worth around Rs 1.6 crore seized in Hyderabad, 3 arrested

(DRI) on Thursday seized 1121.5 kilograms of cannabis at Panthangi toll plaza in district.

Three persons have been arrested so far.

Based on specific intelligence, officers intercepted a truck at Panthangi toll plaza on Highway.

The officers found the cannabis in 546 HDPE packages wrapped with self-adhesive tape and concealed beneath a load of fly ash bricks.

The value of seized cannabis would be around Rs 1.6 crore.

According to officials, the contraband was loaded into the vehicle at Sileru and was on its way to Sholapur,

The drug and the vehicle have been seized under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway.

