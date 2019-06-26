Ethiopia: 37 killed in another region after coup attempt

An Ethiopian says 37 people were killed in an attack Sunday in Ethiopia's

Benishangul-Gumuz borders the Amhara region, where authorities foiled a deadly attempt to oust the on Saturday.

Ashadli Hassen, of Benishangul-Gumuz, said Wednesday that the attack on villages in Metakal zone was carried out before dawn Sunday by armed men believed to be followers of the general who attempted a coup in Amhara.

He said the attackers returned to Amhara after the assault in which 18 others were wounded.

An remains in force following Saturday's violence, which included the assassination of the by his in the capital,

Ethiopia's has ordered a crackdown in which hundreds are believed to be in detention.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)