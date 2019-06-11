Two held for stealing vehicles after hiring them from online car rental portal

A of martial arts and another man were arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles of an renting portal after hiring them in Connaught Place area, police said Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as (22), a resident of Bahardurgarh in and (20) a resident of Rohini Sector-17, they said.

According to a senior police officer, of lodged a complaint at station where he alleged that one Dushyant Chauhan (fake id) had booked an XUV 500 car from their website

The accused had paid Rs 6,744 through and their booking was scheduled from May 16 to 17.

However, they did not return the vehicle and also removed

During investigation, the last location of the was found at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, police said.

"Police scanned several CCTV cameras and after receiving a tip-off, they arrested Shokken from Bahadurgarh in on Monday. On his instance, Parasar was also arrested from Sector-17 Rohini," Madhur Verma, of Police (New Delhi), said.

During interrogation, Shokken and Parasar disclosed that they have been availing Zoomcar services for about five years and they know the lacunas of the organisation, the said.

Shokken, along with his friends Sombeer, and Sachin, had planned to hire a XUV 500 Mahindra car on forged documents and from a fake phone number, police said.

They took the car from Connaught Place on May 16 and later removed its



near Kundili Border in Sonipat and threw it in a running truck, the said.

During interrogation, the accused said in the past they had booked and stolen a number of vehicles from with same modus operandi and later sold them to bootleggers of and Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Police said the accused had stolen four to five high-end vehicles like Endeavour, Mercedes and

Shooken was a of martial arts, but in 2014 he fell from a moving train while he was going to participate a national competition and injured his foot, police said.

The stolen XUV 500 car was recovered from them, they said, adding that police are trying to nab the other accused.

